Former AEW talent reportedly had a WWE tryout; possible signing imminent under Triple H's regime?

AEW and WWE are considered by many to be the two biggest American wrestling promotions, and as such, are constantly vying for top names to sign. According to a recent report, Triple H might just be making moves to sign KC Navarro next.

Navarro made a handful of appearances on DARK and DARK Elevation from 2020 into early 2021. The 24-year-old star is also the younger brother of fellow pro wrestler Diamante, who has appeared in All Elite Wrestling on and off since 2020.

According to Fightful Select, KC Navarro recently had a WWE tryout and is still a free agent at this time.

"For those asking about the contract status of KC Navarro, we've confirmed that he is still a free agent. Navarro had a WWE tryout in December with veterans such as Kylie Rae, Vincent and Dutch," the report claimed.

Both former AEW and ROH stars Cheeseburger CB and Rhett Titus also had their statuses come up in the report. Both athletes have been praised online and have made appearances on All Elite Wrestling Dark. Would Tony Khan be interested in formally signing these two stars as well?

Missed out on last week's AEW Rampage? Catch up with the results right here.

AEW has officially lost out to WWE on another star as Colby Corino has been picked up to the promotion

According to a separate Fightful report earlier this month, Corino and a number of other pro wrestlers were all set to depart from their promotions. Fans quickly began to speculate whether they'd be heading to AEW or WWE.

In the same report that mentioned KC Navarro's status, it was confirmed that WWE had at least scooped up one of the four promising stars.

"In an update on Colby Corino, he is headed to WWE. We noted that WWE couldn't legally reach out to him until his deal with NWA was up," the report alleged.

It remains to be seen whether Tony Khan will pick up any of the other free agents. The promotion has often been criticized for its massive roster, so possibly losing out to a few stars might work in the promotion's favor.

An Attitude Era star told Sportskeeda he would love to be at the Royal Rumble right here.

Poll : 0 votes