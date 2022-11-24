Former AEW Women's Champion not expected to make a return anytime soon in Tony Khan-led promotion - Reports

One of the biggest stars in the AEW women's division is going to take longer than expected to return, recent reports suggest.

The star in question is Thunder Rosa. Rosa last fought on August 10 where she teamed up with Toni Storm and Hikaru Shida to take on the trio of Emi Sakura, Marina Shafir & Nyla Rose. Her team was successful, but this marked the end of her in-ring appearances seemingly until the end of 2022.

In a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer spoke up about when La Mera Mera is expected to make her return.

“The deal with Rosa was that, when she went down, she was going to lose the title at that pay-per-view (All Out) to Toni Storm... They expected her back November/December, in that timeframe, and I think the feeling was, because of what happened with Punk, where they gave him a couple of months, to be consistent they would have to do the same thing here...Now it’s looking like February, so now I think they’re saying February’s too long.” (H/T: WrestleTalk)

Thunder Rosa @thunderrosa22 Thank you #ThunderArmy for all the support and @aew for being there for me. Dream-like moments happened in this run, and this is not how I wanted to lose the championship, but you deserve a present champion; on to the next chapter. Thank you #ThunderArmy for all the support and @aew for being there for me. Dream-like moments happened in this run, and this is not how I wanted to lose the championship, but you deserve a present champion; on to the next chapter.

Missed the latest Dynamite results? Check them out here!

Thunder Rosa recently relinquished the AEW Women's World Championship

Due to the uncertainty regarding Thunder Rosa's return date, AEW announced on this week's Dynamite that the Women's World title had been forfeited.

This was accompanied by the announcement that Jamie Hayter was now recognized as the lineal Women's World Champion of the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Toni Storm's title had always carried the "interim" tag since Rosa had not relinquished her title at that point. However, Storm's interim title reign has now also been retroactively recognized as a legitimate reign.

With Thunder Rosa now without a title, it remains to be seen when she makes her return in AEW.

Do you think Jamie Hayter is a better champion than Thunder Rosa? Sound off in the comments below!

Is Stone Cold Steve Austin returning to face Brock Lesnar? A WWE Hall of Famer weighs in. Click here

Poll : 0 votes