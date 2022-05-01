Former AEW Women's Champion Riho reportedly inching closer toward television return

AEW's inaugural Women's World Champion, Riho, is closing in on a return to TV, according to recent reports.

Riho last competed in January in the first-ever Battle Of The Belts TNT special. She took on Britt Baker for the AEW Women's Championship at the show. The 24-year-old failed to capture the title from Baker that night and would later confirm she had sustained an injury during the bout.

AEW fans may no longer have to wait for Riho's return to programming. According to a Twitter post, the Japanese star confirmed via her blog that she has fully healed from her injury and is planning to return soon.

Serena Deeb may be next in line for an AEW Women's Championship shot

Nothing has been confirmed as of yet. However, Serena Deeb appears to be the next potential challenger for Thunder Rosa's women's title.

Rosa defeated Britt Baker for the title on the St Patrick's Day Slam edition of Dynamite. La Mera Mera has since feuded with Nyla Rose for her championship. She faced the Native Beast at the Battle Of The Belts Two, retaining her title after a stellar bout.

Last week's Dynamite featured the culmination of another prominent feud as Serena Deeb and Hikaru Shida faced off in a Philly Street Fight. After a vicious bout, the Woman of a Thousand Holds forced Shida to submit and end their rivalry.

Thunder Rosa was shown after the match, watching on from backstage. She appeared to be impressed with The Professor's performance, perhaps implying Deeb was the next major challenger for the belt. A potential clash may come sooner rather than later, given Serena occupies the #1 spot in the rankings.

Do you want to see Rosa defend her title against Serena Deeb? Sound off in the comments below.

Could 2 ex WWE stars who're currently in a relationship team up in another company? Find out here.

Edited by Pratik Singh