Former Champion Will Not Return to AEW Ring in 2025, Heartbreaking Update for Fans - Reports

A former champion has been out of action for some time. It now looks like he won't make his AEW return in 2025.Jay White signed with AEW in 2022 and became a regular feature on TV over the past couple of years. While he is just scratching the surface of what he is capable of, White has already accomplished a lot in the Jacksonville-based promotion with his faction, the Bang Bang Gang. Sadly, he has been sidelined since March this year due to a hand injury. However, it has been months since he's been out of action, leaving fans to wonder if there was more than meets the eye.According to recent reports from Fightful Select, Jay White initially suffered a hand injury that was supposed to put him out of action for months. However, he would've probably returned by now. Meanwhile, he was also battling a shoulder injury for some time and has decided to get that taken care of. Hence, AEW reportedly does not expect to have him back in the company this year.AEW President Tony Khan Confirmed Jay White Will Be Out of Action for a Long TimeJay White is arguably one of the best wrestlers in the world. He has proven himself to be a top star who can get himself over in All Elite Wrestling. He was in the middle of a successful run as part of the Bang Bang Gang when he suffered an unfortunate injury.During a recent appearance on My Mom's Basement, Tony Khan confirmed that Jay White will be out of action for a long time.“Jay White is one of the best wrestlers in the world and got injured along the way. He is out, and unfortunately, is going to be out for a long time.” [H/T WrestlePurists]We hope that Jay White recovers from his injury soon and returns to the ring.