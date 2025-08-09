Tony Khan Officially Confirms Top AEW Star is Not Returning Anytime Soon

Tony Khan's All Elite Wrestling has recently seen an array of top stars being pushed to the sidelines due to injuries. The AEW President and CEO gave a disheartening update that one of their top stars will remain out of action for an extended period.

Jay White is the superstar who once led the Bullet Club in Japan. He was one of the top prospects signed to the AEW roster back in 2023. The Switchblade had been gaining momentum until he suffered a hand injury in a match against Kevin Knight in March 2025.

Furthermore, a report also stated that White was dealing with a shoulder injury. At the time, the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion was considering surgery, which would put him on the injury list for an extended timeline. In a recent appearance on My Mom's Basement, Tony Khan confirmed that Jay White will be out of action for a long time.

“Jay White is one of the best wrestlers in the world and got injured along the way. He is out, and unfortunately, is going to be out for a long time.” [H/T WrestlePurists]

Tony Khan had previously discussed Jay White's injury

At the 2025 AEW Dynasty pay-per-view post-show, Tony Khan discussed Jay White's injury. He stated that he would have loved to see him wrestle at the event and appreciated the talents who filled in for injured stars like him that night.

"The past two weeks, it's no secret, the company got bit hard by an injury bug. The roster and locker room really rallied hard. To lose wrestlers like Orange Cassidy and then Jay White, back-to-back weeks, those are two of the top stars in the company and we would have loved to had both of them here tonight and everybody stepped up," he said.

With Khan himself confirming that Jay White will not be seen around a squared circle for the foreseeable future, it remains to be seen when he will get healthy enough to return to AEW.

