Former ECW star was backstage at AEW Worlds End - Reports

AEW presented their last pay-per-view of 2023, Worlds End, from Long Island on December 30. Tony Khan booked an action-packed card, and the main event saw Adam Cole reveal himself as The Devil.

While the roster readied themselves, they reportedly hosted a special guest - a former Extreme Championship Wrestling star.

According to PWinsider, the mystery ECW alum backstage was none other than Chris Chetti, best known for his daring aerial maneuvers and technical prowess in the late 1990s.

Though Chetti's ECW run was short-lived, he built a cult following for his exciting matchups against Nova and Jerry Lynn. His post-wrestling endeavors include training future stars at the New York Wrestling Connection school.

While the reasons for Chetti's visit are uncertain, his appearance emphasizes All Elite's open-door policy. With connections spanning companies and generations, surprise legends frequently turn up backstage. Tony Khan has never been one to turn away veteran performers.

Top star's historical title reign ends at AEW Worlds End

Last night's AEW Worlds End was filled with shocking moments. From Adam Copeland winning a title after nearly a decade to the shocking main event.

In the main event, Samoa Joe defeated MJF to become the new AEW World Champion. Friedman won the championship at Full Gear in November 2022 and became the longest-reigning champion in the company's history with 406 days.

After Joe beat MJF, The Devil confronted the Salt of the Earth with his group, and Adam Cole was revealed as the person behind the mask. The group includes Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Roderick Strong, and Wardlow.

The group attacked MJF, and the pay-per-view ended with Adam Cole and the rest of his teammates standing tall over the former champion. Friedman lost his title and friends in one night.

