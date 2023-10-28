Former World Champion to sign with AEW despite WWE rumors - Reports

A former World Champion who is set to enter free agency in 2024 will most likely sign with AEW despite rumors linking him to WWE as per recent reports. The champion in question is Will Ospreay.

The professional wrestling world is abuzz with speculation about the future of Will Ospreay after his contract with NJPW expires in early 2024. The 30-year-old inked a deal with the Japanese promotion in 2016 and has been one of the top stars in the company ever since. The IWGP US Heavyweight Champion has also worked in other major promotions like AEW, Ring of Honor, and IMPACT.

Ospreay is widely regarded as one of the best wrestlers in the world, and it is no surprise that all the major wrestling promotions will be bidding to sign the Aerial Assassin once he enters free agency. Dave Meltzer had recently reported about WWE's interest in signing the NJPW star.

However, as per the latest report by Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Ospreay will likely sign with All Elite Wrestling, with "lots of people" expecting it to be the most likely course for the 30-year-old.

While the wrestling journalist said a move to WWE is also a possibility, signing with Tony Khan's promotion will be much more beneficial for the British wrestler due to a lighter schedule, which will eliminate the need for relocation to the United States.

Ospreay has made sporadic appearances in AEW, due to the company's working partnership with NJPW. At the AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view, the Aerial Assassin teamed with Sammy Guevara and Konosuke Takeshita as a part of the Don Callis Family to take on the team of Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, and Kota Ibushi.

Veteran thinks Will Ospreay will sign with WWE

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno talked about Ospreay's future after his contract with the Japanese promotion expires in 2024.

The veteran said that WWE is the most viable option for the Aerial Assassin, who has all the tools to succeed in the Stamford-based company:

"I think he's [Will Ospreay] gonna sign with WWE because all the [sic] sudden I read a report [where] he said that's on the table now. I don't know why he wouldn't. He is like the prototype guy that they're looking for. He's still relatively young. He's very athletic. He probably wants to tone his style down, [but] he can still go. All of his work is solid, and he's a good-looking guy." [2:32 - 2:55]

