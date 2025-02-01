Former WWE champion has "zero chance" of appearing at Royal Rumble 2025 [Reports] 

Reports recently emerged regarding the possibility of a certain WWE Superstar returning to the company tonight at this year's edition of the Royal Rumble. It seems that they are still ineligible to jump ship.

Malakai Black has been one of the names in the industry closely associated with a return to the Stamford-based promotion. It was reported a few weeks ago that he was done with AEW. It was also reported that upon the expiry of his contract, he would be going back to WWE.

The Tony Khan-led promotion has already written him off-screen as he is no longer the leader of the House of Black. The group has also rebranded, as they now call themselves the Hounds of Hell.

PWInsider Elite has reported that there was "zero chance" of Malakai Black appearing at this year's Royal Rumble match. This confirms that his AEW contract is still active, and he may depart the promotion in the coming weeks or months.

Last year, Andrade returned to WWE by entering the Royal Rumble match. It seems that there may not be anything similar this year. Seeing as it won't be tonight, it remains to be seen when Malakai can make his way to the promotion before WrestleMania 41 in April.

