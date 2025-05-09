Former WWE personality’s son no longer with AEW - Reports

Another name has left AEW recently. This person is related to a former WWE personality.

Tony Schiavone has been with Tony Khan's promotion since the company's inception in 2019. Before AEW, Tony had been part of several promotions such as WWE, WCW, MLW, and even Jim Crockett Promotions. Tony is now a pivotal part of All Elite Wrestling. His son Matt Schiavone also worked with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Tony Schiavone's son Matt has left All Elite Wrestling for opportunities outside wrestling. Matt was involved in formatting AEW in recent months. However, it is unclear why he has chosen to leave Tony Khan's promotion at this time.

AEW stars FTR sent an apology to Tony Schiavone

Tony Schiavone was upset with FTR for betraying Cope at Dynasty 2025. Following this, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler threatened to hit the piledriver on Tony. Nigel McGuinness stepped in to save his broadcast partner. As a result, FTR was suspended for a week and fined one week's pay.

During the suspension, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler sent an apology letter to Schiavone, who read it out during Collision.

"Tony, I would have gone through the piledriver with you. You said somethings about my daughter that I won't hold against you. But in the heat of the moment, I felt that was justified to scare you a little. I love you, Tony. I never wanted it to get physical between the three of us. I know your body and mind, for that matter, are very fragile. (...) Again, my sincerest apology to you both, and I hope that we can move forward in a professional and productive manner," FTR wrote. (00:37 - 01:30)

It will be interesting to see what's next for Tony Schiavone's son, Matt, now that he has left All Elite Wrestling.

