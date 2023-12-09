Former WWE star drops a potential hint at leaving Tony Khan's promotion

A certain WWE star may be departing from one of the Tony Khan-led promotions. This followed some recent hints that some have spotted coming from her social media accounts. This would be Athena (fka Ember Moon) possibly leaving Ring of Honor.

The War Goddess currently holds the ROH Women's World Championship. She now stands as the longest-reigning champion, having held the title for almost a year. Her next title match will be at Final Battle next week against her former "minion," Billie Starkz, after she turned on her a few days ago.

On Twitter, some fans noticed Athena liking a tweet that indicated that Final Battle would be her swan song from Ring of Honor. By that point, she would reach the milestone of holding the title for more than a year, which may be a good time for her to drop the title, and to her former mentee.

Expand Tweet

Former WWE Superstar Athena calls out Eddie Kingston

On last week's episode of Ring of Honor, former WWE Superstar Athena called out current ROH World Champion Eddie Kingston regarding his comments about the other world champions on the promotion.

She was fuming after hearing Kingston call out the rest of the champions for not doing the work. She warned him about his words, saying she would go as far as hitting him with a back fist if she ever gets disrespected once more.

"Eddie Kingston, I know that you don't come to my show very often. You haven't been here for a while. But the next time I hear you talk about my show, and me, as ROH Women's Champion, not carrying my weight, I'm gonna backfist you back to the future."

She claimed that she has been carrying ROH, and she is the promotion's standard. With a reign of almost a year as the champion, her words were not empty.

"Let me be clear, my back, is so heavy, from carrying every person and h**y I've been in the ring, not only the women's division, but the entire d**n show, Eddie. I am the Standard at Ring of Honor, I am the workhorse of this entire show. And it's about time you show some respect to the fallen Goddess, the minion overlord, the Alpha, the ROH Gatekeeper, but most of all, your forever ROH Women's World Champion."

Expand Tweet

If the former WWE Superstar does indeed drop the title at Final Battle, and make her way to being more active in AEW, she will have the chance to go after other major titles and put on great matches with other members of the roster.

What match would you want to see Athena have in AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

Braun Strowman reveals the greatest talker in history here