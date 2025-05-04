Former WWE star Maven seen at AEW show [Reports]

Former WWE star Maven Huffman is most fondly remembered for eliminating The Undertaker at the promotion's Royal Rumble PPV in 2002. A year before that, he became the co-winner of the Stamford-based promotion's inaugural season of the Tough Enough reality show. While his in-ring career didn't go as he'd hoped, Maven found his niche in running a popular YouTube channel where he gives insights into the wrestling business every week.

Ad

According to PWInsider, the former Hardcore Champion was backstage tonight at AEW Collision in Atlanta. Maven's interest in potentially working with both World Wrestling Entertainment and AEW is well documented. He recently stated in a video on his YouTube channel that if WWE or AEW were to give him a call, he would answer the phone.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Maven's presence is sure to intrigue AEW fans, and it remains to be seen what Tony Khan's promotion has in store for him, although an in-ring return seems to be unlikely, as per his comments in the past.

Ex-WWE star Maven names AEW star as dream opponent

Although Maven Huffman's wrestling career didn't turn out as iconic as he'd hoped, the Tennessee-native did enjoy certain highlights with wins over stars like The Undertaker and Batista in WWE. The Tough Enough winner couldn't capitalize on this momentum and was released by the Stamford-based promotion in 2005.

Ad

Ad

Last year, in an interview on Reel Appreciation with David Clair-Bennett, the former Hardcore Champion was asked about his dream opponents, and his choices included a top AEW star. He mentioned he would love to face Mr. Salt of the Earth himself, Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

Maven went on to say that he is a big MJF fan, calling his work in the wrestling business revolutionary. Apart from the Wolf of Wrestling, Maven also named wrestling icons The Rock and Steve Austin as dream opponents.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Raj Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.



As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.



Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.



Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.



In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.



He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele. Know More