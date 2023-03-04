Former WWE star could be prevented from joining AEW by former promotion

A former WWE Superstar could possibly be held back from joining AEW, despite her potential wish to do so.

Right after Mercedes Moné made her surprise exit from the Stamford-based promotion, rumors of her potentially joining Tony Khan's roster flooded the pro-wrestling community. However, she later showed up at the Wrestle Kingdom 17 event and later joined NJPW to kickstart her new run in the Japanese scene.

While the Boss has not talked about why she did not join AEW when she had the chance, Meltzer on the recent edition of Wrestling Observer Newsletter speculated that there could be two reasons for her decision.

"It is notable that she only made original commitments through April and didn’t sign with AEW. We don’t know the terms of her release and it’s possible to get her release she couldn’t sign with AEW because obviously she’d be a huge pick up for AEW and it hasn’t happened yet for a reason either meaning she doesn’t want that long-term commitment in AEW or can’t go there."

Mercedes Moné Varnado @MercedesVarnado Thank you to everyone who supported and helped make my comeback to wrestling Moné 🤑

Britt Baker wants to see the former WWE Superstar in AEW in the future

While Mercedes Moné is currently active in the Japanese pro-wrestling scene, a former AEW Women's Champion is still hopeful of her making an All Elite appearance.

In a recent interview with the NYPost, Baker heaped praise on the former WWE Superstar. She also expressed a wish to be involved in a match with her, in case Moné ever made her way to Tony Khan's promotion.

"It’s weird to see now that she’s [Mercedes Moné] out in the wild," Baker said. "She’s not completely inaccessible in a way. These are very realistic matchups that could happen and I think the world is ready to see Mercedes Moné let out of the cage. What is she gonna do now? I hope and pray that someday we see her in some capacity in AEW. And if by chance I could be in the connection too, I would be very, very for that." [H/T: NYPost]

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Mercedes Moné.

Do you want to see the former WWE Superstar join AEW in the future?

