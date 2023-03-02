Britt Baker excited by former WWE star "out in the wild"; 'hopes and prays' she joins AEW

Britt Baker remains one of AEW's most prominent stars even though she's not held gold since March 2022. In a recent interview, Baker expressed how badly she hopes to see Mercedes Moné make her way into All Elite Wrestling.

Many initially speculated that Mercedes would already be in AEW at this point, especially when Saraya was booked to have a mystery opponent in her match against Baker and Jamie Hayter. Unfortunately, for these fans, Toni Storm has instead been paired with her, leaving Moné's debut up in the air.

Baker recently sat down with the NYPost and speculated how Mercedes could make her way into AEW and hoped that she could be the star's entry point.

“It’s weird to see now that she’s out in the wild,” Baker said. “She’s not completely inaccessible in a way. These are very realistic matchups that could happen and I think the world is ready to see Mercedes Moné let out of the cage. What is she gonna do now? I hope and pray that someday we see her in some capacity in AEW. And if by chance I could be in the connection too I would be very, very for that.” (H/T: NYPost)

While Britt Baker is openly urging Mercedes Moné to debut in All Elite Wrestling, WWE's Bayley has been pushing for her to return to the promotion under Triple H instead.

Would Britt Baker be a good entryway for Mercedes Moné, especially when veterans like Konnan believe she's overexposed?

Many online fans have criticized Britt Baker's constant involvement in storylines and angles, especially during her reign as AEW Women's Champion. But it seems that these fans were alone since WCW veteran Konnan shares their sentiment.

During an episode of Keepin' It 100, Konnan criticized how prominent Britt Baker is in AEW and her involvement in continuous feuds.

"People can't miss you if you don't go away. That's why like when I leave, I've left AAA at one time for seven years, came back, people did not forget, left for another four years, came back, people did not forget. People don't forget," Konnan said. (14:10 onward).

It remains to be seen if Britt Baker will be able to bring Mercedes to AEW, but considering the fan fatigue, would it be the best option to have her in a storyline with Britt or should she rather feud with someone else like Jade Cargill?

