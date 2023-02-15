WCW veterans Konnan and Disco Inferno haven't been fans of AEW's booking style lately. They recently called out the company for overexposing Dr. Britt Baker.

Tensions in the women's division have mounted since Saraya and Toni Storm shockingly turned heel. The tandem has put the entire locker room on notice and is entangled in a feud with Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter, also billed as homegrown vs. outsiders.

On AEW Dynamite last week, Hayter continued her momentum when she defeated The Bunny in a title eliminator match. However, the champion didn't need the services of The Doctor as she made quick work of her opponent.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno took a look into the issue with Baker's presence during the bout and asserted that she should be written off television:

"She [Britt Baker] needs to stay off TV for just a couple of weeks. I mean, she's like annoying. It's like she's on so much. You're saying like why is this girl all over the TV every single week and like Luchasaurus and Christian Cage have disappeared, you know, it's like there's so many characters that are not on the show," Inferno said.

Konnan then chimed in and questioned the company for overusing the former AEW Women's Champion:

"Does Britt Baker have to be in every segment that a female's involved in?......People can't miss you if you don't go away. That's why like when I leave, I've left AAA at one time for seven years, came back, people did not forget, left for another four years, came back, people did not forget. People don't forget," Konnan added. (14:10 - 14:47)

You can check out the full clip below:

What's next for AEW star Dr. Britt Baker?

Dr. Britt Baker will return to in-ring action in the forthcoming edition of AEW Dynamite this week.

She will lock horns with Toni Storm and Ruby Soho in a three-way match, which was originally supposed to happen a few weeks ago.

However, The Doctor's untimely injury halted the plans as she was pulled from the scheduled bout.

With Baker fully healed, the company seems to be back on track with this storyline.

Where does Soho stand in this homegrown vs. outsiders saga? Fans will now have to tune in for AEW Dynamite this week.

If you use quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit the Keepin' It 100 podcast.

