Extent of Britt Baker's injury reportedly disclosed

Britt Baker, unfortunately, had to miss out on a scheduled Triple Threat last night on AEW Dynamite due to an injury. According to Wrestling Observer Radio, the injury wasn't too serious, and they additionally released some details on her time away.

Despite not showing up to compete in her scheduled match, Britt Baker still managed to cost Toni Storm the match by distracting her long enough for Ruby Soho to get the drop on her. Some fans now speculate that this could be setting her up for a babyface turn.

During the recent Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer recounted what he knows about Baker's condition at this stage.

“Britt had an injury – the way it was described to me, and I don’t know what the injury was, is that she’s not hurt badly and she possibly could have wrestled, but it would have been a bad idea for her to wrestle. I heard it wasn’t serious. Whatever it is, she’s not expected to be out of action for any length of time is what I was told.” (H/T: WrestleTalk)

Not everyone seems to be a big fan of Britt Baker at this stage, as Disco Inferno once accused the former Women's Champion of burying the rest of the female AEW roster.

Missed out on last night's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results right here.

Despite the criticism she receives, Britt Baker doesn't seem any less motivated

While her run as the AEW Women's Champion was initially well received, fans soon turned on Baker and many began to clamor for her run to end. Despite the negative feedback, she remains one of the biggest stars on both rosters.

In a Twitter post earlier this month, Baker reminisced on her four years with the promotion and reminded her detractors that she was the first female signed to AEW.

“Has it really been 4 years today? Wow. We’ve come a long way, but there’s still work to be done. LFG. Love me or hate me, I’ll always be the first female signed to @AEW. Yours truly, Dr. Britt Baker DMD,” Baker tweeted.

Could The D.M.D. be slated for another run with the AEW World Championship at some point? Currently, Baker seems to be far more concerned with the brewing feud between her and Saraya. Only time will tell, but fans will simply have to stay tuned.

