Former WWE star reportedly present backstage during AEW Dynamite tapings

A former WWE Superstar was reportedly spotted backstage at this week's episode of AEW Dynamite. He and his tag team partner were also spotted at another major promotion's tapings. This would be Mansoor.

The 28-year-old star joined the Stamford-based promotion in 2018 ahead of the Greatest Royal Rumble. He was then placed on NXT but continued to make appearances at major events held in his home country. He was then moved to the main roster and had a decent run there before his release in September last year.

Mansoor currently competes on the independent circuit, but according to a recent report from Fightful Select, he was spotted backstage at this week's edition of AEW Dynamite. The reasons for his appearance were not disclosed, so he could have been visiting some friends or being there for no major reason.

It was also reported that he was spotted with his former WWE tag team partner Mace at recent TNA tapings.

Mansoor discloses the emotional moment he had after his WWE release

Last year, WWE had a sudden string of releases. This included the likes of Dolph Ziggler, Shelton Benjamin, and even Mansoor.

Earlier this month, the former Maximum Male Models member talked about how, around that time, he was feeling down and just staring at the ceiling. It was his wife who lifted his spirits up and told him that this may be a blessing in disguise.

Mansoor then talked about how meeting her was the best thing that happened to him in his life.

"After I got released I laid in bed and just kinda stared at the ceiling for a while. I’ll never forget, my wife put her hand on my chest and said 'Mansoor, I think you’ll remember this as the best thing that ever happened to you.' That was wrong. It’s 2nd behind meeting her."

To this day, he has yet to sign with a major promotion but has been making the most of his time on the independent circuit. However, this may change soon.

