28-year-old star shares emotional moment with wife after WWE exit

A former WWE Superstar has opened up about a heartfelt moment he had with his wife after he was let go from the Stamford-based promotion.

Mansoor was among several talent cuts made by World Wrestling Entertainment in September 2023. The Saudi American wrestler was released alongside his Maximum Male Model stablemate, Mace.

His most prominent moment came in 2019 with a victory in a 51-man Battle Royal at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia. Despite the release, Mansoor has remained positive and is actively competing on the independent circuit.

On social media, the former Maximum Male Model member described a period of feeling low after his WWE exit. The 29-year-old star noted that once he was simply lying in his bed, gazing at the ceiling, when his wife, Mia Carey, explained to him that his departure from the Stamford-based promotion was the best thing that happened to him. However, Mansoor mentioned that meeting his other half ranks at the top of that list.

"After I got released I laid in bed and just kinda stared at the ceiling for a while. I’ll never forget, my wife put her hand on my chest and said 'Mansoor, I think you’ll remember this as the best thing that ever happened to you.' That was wrong. It’s 2nd behind meeting her," he wrote.

Mansoor shares how top WWE team replaced The Undertaker's role as locker-room leaders

The former Maximum Male Model member recently spoke about The Usos taking on the backstage role of The Undertaker which he played for almost three decades.

During an appearance on Maven Huffman's YouTube channel, Mansoor noted that Jimmy and Jey Usos were viewed as veterans in the business. The Saudi American wrestler also said that Jimmy once joked about being mean as the previous locker-room leader and WWE Hall of Famer, JBL.

"I remember Jimmy Uso looking at me and being like, 'Man, you weren't around for JBL. God, I wish you were! (...) I wish I could be [as mean as] JBL, I wish I could, but I can't!'" recalled Mansoor.

The wrestling world is excited to see what the future holds for Mansoor and Mace outside of World Wrestling Entertainment. It remains to be seen if the former WWE stars bag any major championship on the independent circuit.