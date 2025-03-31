  • home icon
Former WWE stars face uncertain AEW future - Reports

By Sujay
Modified Mar 31, 2025 00:44 GMT
AEW logo (left) and WWE logo (right). (Image credits: AEW &amp; WWE Facebook pages)
AEW logo (left) and WWE logo (right). [Image credits: Facebook accounts of AEW and WWE]

A few former WWE stars face uncertain futures in AEW, if reports are to be believed. This might come as a surprise to some fans, but not so much to the rest.

Deonna Purrazzo and Taya Valkyrie got together and formed a tag team known as The Vendetta. They were together for a while and were going strong with some matches on Collision. However, they have not been seen for the last few weeks.

That is partly due to Deonna Purrazzo not being on TV. The reason for that has now seemingly come to light. As per Fightful Select, the 30-year-old's obligations with her college have not interfered with her AEW schedule. It was also reported that she made some pitches from her end for the development of the tag team, but there has been no update on that yet, nor are there any immediate creative plans for The Vendetta.

On top of that, despite there being some hints of a new member joining the group, the report stated that there was never anything concrete concerning that.

Deonna Purrazzo hints at frustration with AEW booking

Deonna Purrazzo started off with a bang when she first signed up with AEW. There were rumors that she was set for a huge push, but they never came to fruition.

She has now taken it upon herself to seemingly hit out at her booking. Taking to X/Twitter, she sent out a tweet which seemed like she was venting out her frustration.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve wrestled 3 matches in 3 days. I’m still tired & I’m still sore… but as I begin my 13th year of wrestling, I’m still as hungry as I was year 1. And I refuse to sit back and feel as though my peers are passing me by. I AM the standard. Always have been and I’m coming to reclaim MY crown. VIRTUOSA 👁️,” she wrote.
It will be interesting to see when she will come back, and also the kind of plans Tony Khan has for Purrazzo.

