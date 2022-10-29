Undoubtedly the story of the wrestling world over the past two months, AEW All Out witnessed an altercation between CM Punk, Ace Steel and The Elite. Following reports of his release owing to the incident, Steel is said to be 'bummed' and wants to move forward.

Ace Steel is said to have found himself involved in the post-event altercation after The Elite confronted CM Punk following his media scrum antics. He had shot hard on the trio, Hangman Page and Colt Cabana, sparking a confrontation that was said to have devolved into a physical fight. Steel allegedly bit Kenny Omega during the incident, and, like The Elite and Punk, was suspended as a result.

Reports emerged earlier this week that Steel had been released from the promotion, marking the first departure as a result of the incident.

Dave Meltzer wrote an update on the matter in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, describing Steel as having a desire to move on and noting that he has been the subject of great harassment.

“Steel was said to just want to move past this, was bummed that it happened and the online harassment of him has been gigantic, although that goes for every person involved in the story.”

The Elite were teased during this week's AEW Dynamite, indicating that the trio could be making their returns from suspension soon.

CM Punk is said to be in talks with AEW about a potential departure

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ Join us on this open conversation with @Kevkellam about the developing story with CM Punk reportedly being done with #AEW . This audio will be podcasted. twitter.com/i/spaces/1MYxN… Join us on this open conversation with @Kevkellam about the developing story with CM Punk reportedly being done with #AEW. This audio will be podcasted. twitter.com/i/spaces/1MYxN…

Despite Steel's reported release from the promotion, it's CM Punk that has dominated the headlines in the wake of the incident.

There has been little in the way of official word surrounding the two-time AEW Champion, who has remained suspended since the incident unfolded and is scarcely mentioned on programming.

However, it has been reported that AEW and CM Punk are in discussions to prematurely end his deal. Interestingly, it has been said that the two parties cannot meet terms on a non-compete clause, suggesting that there could well be a future for Punk in another promotion.

What do you make of Ace Steel's departure? Let us know in the comments below.

Which wrestler does Bayley consider her long lost brother? Find out here.

Poll : 0 votes