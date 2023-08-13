Former WWE Superstar reportedly coming out of retirement in AEW after 12 years

A recent report has claimed that a former WWE Superstar may potentially make his way back to the ring soon.

The name in question is none other than Nigel McGuiness. McGuiness was previously a part of WWE, where he worked as a commentator for NXT UK. It was only in April 2023 that Tony Khan announced that the 47-year-old veteran was signed to AEW. He is currently a part of the Collision Commentary crew.

Nigel McGuiness has also addressed the rumors of his return, admitting that he would certainly be there at All In at Wembley. While it was implied that he would be present in his commentary role, it appears an in-ring return may also be on the cards.

According to a recent report from Fightful Select, there have been talks of him being at All In as a pro-wrestler. The report also claims that he has been taking measures to get back in action, also stating that he has been cleared for an in-ring return. While there are no solid plans in place, Nigel coming out of retirement could be a credible possibility.

As of now, it remains to be seen if the former WWE Superstar will be making his way back to the squared circle after more than a decade.

Recommended Video Why did fans start booing John Cena?