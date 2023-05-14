Former WWE United States Champion's major AEW return teased

It is the time of returns in AEW, and the same can be said for former WWE superstar Andrade El Idolo. He has been out for a few months, and the fans have anticipated his return.

Previously, Andrade teased a return to the promotion after tweeting a gif of himself putting on a suit and tie as if preparing for something. People would speculate that this means they will see the former United States Champion in the ring soon.

Andrade's manager, Jose the Assistant would take to Twitter to continue to feed the fans' speculations. He would post a video containing a picture of himself and Andrade with music from the movie Scarface in the background. Following the posts by the duo, the former NXT Champion could really be back anytime soon.

See Jose's tweet below.

In his last appearance in AEW, Andrade competed in a casino ladder match, and while he did not take the win, he and the other superstars present put on a show. With his return coming, seeing how the former WWE superstar will be added to the fray and who he faces next in his time back is interesting.

Former WWE superstar keeps in shift despite time away from the ring

Andrade El Idolo has been missing in-ring action since Double or Nothing 2022 and has been on the road to recovery to get back in the ring as soon as possible. The former WWE superstar took to Twitter to show off his physique that he has been working on away from the ring. He would also tease a return to the ring.

“EL IDOLO” ANDRADE @AndradeElIdolo 248 lb

nobody knows!! live in the present because the future is on the way 248 lb nobody knows!! live in the present because the future is on the way https://t.co/tXaZ3ylP3M

It seems like Andrade is in tip-top shape for a return to the ring, the only question is how he will return to AEW. With all the returns, and teases for potential ones, it can be said that the landscape of the promotion is bound to change soon.

How do you think Andrade will re-introduce himself and join the fray? Who will the superstar go after next? Let us know in the comments section below.

