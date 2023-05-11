Former WWE US Champion could feature heavily on AEW 'Collision' - Reports

AEW Collision looks set to be making its debut in the coming weeks, and many people are very excited, but which former WWE United States Champion could play a major role on the new show?

The answer is the former TNT Champion Miro, who made his surprising return to AEW on the May 10th edition of Dynamite, where he was seen walking into Tony Khan's office.

Miro hasn't wrestled since the All Out pay-per-view in September 2022, but Dave Meltzer believes that The Redeemer returning could signal a major role on AEW's new show Collision. Here's what Dave had to say on Wrestling Observer Radio:

"Miro doesn’t surprise me because he’s been on the shelf for a while and so he could be one of the new stars for the Saturday show." (H/T WrestleTalk)

Miro has yet to break his silence as to what his conversation with Tony Khan was about, but it's safe to say that fans will find out in the coming weeks.

Will AEW Collision factor into Tony Khan's major announcement next week?

After Miro went into his office, former AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa also made a surprise return to the company by joining The Redeemer in Tony Khan's office.

This led to the All Elite Wrestling president appearing on Dynamite to let the world know that he will be making a huge announcement next week on the May 17th edition of the show.

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager Tony Khan says with the giant roster AEW currently has, they can produce even more hours of TV so the *obvious but HUGE* announcement is coming next Wednesday! Tony Khan says with the giant roster AEW currently has, they can produce even more hours of TV so the *obvious but HUGE* announcement is coming next Wednesday! https://t.co/5FGvtm70Cu

Khan emphasized that the All Elite Wrestling roster is very big and that the company has the ability to produce a lot of new content, and that all will be revealed on next week's show.

Many have speculated that the announcement will tie into Warner Bros. Discovery's upfront event at Madison Square Garden on the same day, where it is likely that a deal between All Elite Wrestling and WBD will be revealed.

What do you think Tony Khan's announcement will be? Let us know in the comments section down below!

