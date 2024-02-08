Former WWE World Champion is the highest-paid wrestler in AEW in 2024 - Reports

A former multi-time WWE and AEW World Champion is currently the highest-paid wrestler in Tony Khan's promotion, as per the latest report.

The former WWE World Champion in question is none other than Chris Jericho. The Ocho is currently a part of AEW, where he was one of the first wrestlers signed. He is also the first-ever All Elite World Champion and is currently one of the top stars in the promotion.

However, Jericho has been criticized for not putting over younger talent by taking a loss in the past. While this is a big criticism, The DemoGod has been credited for nourishing the up-and-coming talent as well.

Meanwhile, there is a big revelation regarding Jericho's current AEW contract. Speaking on the recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that Chris Jericho is the highest-paid wrestler in Tony Khan's promotion and will only take a loss when it means something:

"Honestly he needs some wins over top guys right now because, whatever you wanna say about him, unless he's gonna leave for a while and come back and this is a comeback for redemption thing… "He is the highest paid guy in the company. And it's like, you really wanna protect that investment, if you're paying a guy that much money. You can get anyone to put over these guys. You need to have him lose when the losses mean something." [H/T WrestleTalk]

The former WWE Champion tapped out on AEW Dynamite

On AEW Dynamite this week, the former WWE Champion Chris Jericho was slated to take on the member of the Don Callis Family's Konosuke Takeshita, whom he has been feuding with for quite some time now. It was a decent match and ended with Jericho surprisingly tapping out to Liontamer.

Only time will tell what's next for the former WWE and AEW World Champion going forward in the year 2024.

