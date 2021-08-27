FOX "upset" that WWE didn't offer a big contract to CM Punk to stop him from signing with AEW 

According to the latest reports, the FOX network is upset with WWE for not offering a big contract to CM Punk to stop him from inking a deal with AEW.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the higher-ups at FOX are unhappy that WWE didn't pursue CM Punk enough, which opened the doors for him to join AEW. FOX has been the home for SmackDown since late 2019, and it's understandable why they would be upset at the recent turn of events.

CM Punk's star power is undeniable, and there's every chance that him joining WWE again would have provided a boost to its dwindling TV ratings. The former WWE Champion has a huge fanbase, which WWE could have capitalized upon had they talked him into returning to the company.

As the saying goes, one's loss is another's gain. In this case, AEW has benefited from bringing CM Punk under their umbrella. The promotion will now hope to widen its reach and possibly lure back lapsed wrestling fans.

CM Punk has already taken many shots at WWE in his two AEW appearances

CM Punk's AEW debut at Rampage: The First Dance was a resounding success. The Straight Edge Superstar delivered a memorable promo in front of a home crowd in Chicago, which featured several notable moments.

Punk left no stone unturned in taking digs at WWE, saying that he would have never gone back to the company that made him physically and mentally sick. Apart from that, CM Punk also dismissed his run in WWE, stating that he left wrestling in 2005.

In his first AEW Dynamite appearance this week, Punk said he was retiring his "Voice of The Voiceless" moniker since AEW listens to its fans, unlike his previous employers.

Do you think WWE should have put in more effort to get CM Punk to sign with them? Did Punk do the right thing by inking a deal with AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

