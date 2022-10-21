Further details on Chris Jericho's reported salary hike and newly signed contract with AEW

ROH World Champion Chris Jericho recently signed a contract extension with AEW, however, there is more than meets the eye when it comes to the details of the deal.

It was announced shortly before the Title Tuesday edition of Dynamite that Jericho had committed himself to the company that he has been with from day one until at least December 2025.

The Ocho won't just have a major role to play in front of the cameras either, as it was noted that he will take up a producing role backstage, as well as a creative consultant and a mentor for younger talent in the AEW locker room.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter wrote about Chris Jericho's contract extension, or should we say 'new contract,' as Meltzer noted that's what the deal is.

"Chris Jericho signed a new contract with AEW through early January 2026 [the press release said December 2025 but it’s been confirmed it’s actually January 2026]. While figures were not available, his old deal was $3 million per year and he obviously got a raise, and given the timing, likely a good raise. This is not a contract extension." [H/T WrestleTalk]

Meltzer also noted that the deal that Jericho has signed won't kick in until January 2023, one year before his previous deal was set to expire.

"This past week he signed a new three-year contract with a higher dollar figure [we don’t know the raise but it is a bigger contract and obviously the biggest contract of his life] that goes into effect in January 2023, essentially ending his old deal one year earlier and starting a new contract at that point in time." [H/T WrestleTalk]

Chris Jericho will be in action this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite

At the Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho dethroned Claudio Castagnoli to become the new ROH World Champion, and in the process, The Ocho as he came to refer to himself as.

However, on the upcoming episode of Dynamite, Castagnoli will get the chance for a little bit of revenge on Jericho as they cross paths in a tag team match.

Jericho will team up with Daniel Garcia to take on Castagnoli and his Blackpool Combat Club stablemate, Wheeler Yuta. The Ocho has one-on-one victories over both Claudio and Yuta in recent months, but if they team up together, that could prove to be the key to victory.

