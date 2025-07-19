AEW hosted the latest edition of its yearly pay-per-view, All In, last week at Arlington, Texas. Now, a report has emerged regarding how well the event has performed compared to the promotion's previous PPV show.All Elite Wrestling hosted All In: Texas last Saturday at the Globe Life Field in Arlington. The event featured many of the promotion's top names and broke multiple significant records, as it reportedly drew the company's highest attendance in North America, generated around 175,000 buys, and earned around $725,000 in merch revenue.Now, Wrestling Observer Newsletter has reported that AEW All In 2025 also witnessed a huge jump in streaming figures, which rose to over 40% compared to the promotion's previous pay-per-view, Double or Nothing 2025. It appears that this boost owed itself to the company promoting Amazon as the primary source to purchase the show, not to mention Prime Video extending a ten-dollar credit to buyers in the US.All Elite Wrestling will stage its next PPV, Forbidden Door 2025, in the O2 Arena in London, England, in August.Match results for AEW All InEven after a week, AEW's latest mega event, All In: Texas, has fans still buzzing about the show. The pay-per-view presented a star-studded nine-match card, the outcomes of which have been listed below:The Opps (c) defeated The Death Riders and Gabe Kidd [World Trios Championship Match]MJF won the Men's Casino Gauntlet MatchDustin Rhodes defeated Daniel Garcia, Kyle Fletcher, and Sammy Guevara [Four-Way Match for the vacant TNT Championship]Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay defeated The Young BucksAthena won the Women's Casino Gauntlet MatchThe Hurt Syndicate (c) defeated The Patriarchy and JetSpeed [Three-Way Match for the World Tag Team Championship]Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada defeated International Champion Kenny Omega [Unified Championship Match]Toni Storm (c) defeated Mercedes Mone [Women's World Championship Match]Hangman Adam Page defeated Jon Moxley (c) [Texas Death Match for the AEW World Championship]It remains to be seen what Tony Khan and his creative team have planned for viewers heading toward Forbidden Door.