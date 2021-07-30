Hangman Page is no longer scheduled to face top champion at AEW All Out - Reports

Hangman Page is no longer scheduled to challenge Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship at the All Out pay-per-view, which takes place on September 5th.

During the recently concluded Fight for the Fallen episode of AEW Dynamite, Hangman Page and The Dark Order suffered a dreadful loss at the hands of The Elite in a 10-man elimination match. As per the stipulation, the babyface team is out of AEW World and Tag Team title contention.

Ever since The Anxious Millennial Cowboy was purposefully kept away from the main event scene, many thought the company would pull the trigger this week to set up a massive championship clash between him and Kenny Omega.

How long do you think @KennyOmegamanX has wanted to do that 😯 #AEWDynamite #FightForTheFallen pic.twitter.com/auQFCEyDf4 — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) July 29, 2021

However, the plans seem to have been scrapped for now.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Hangman Page will not be challenging his arch-rival Kenny Omega at AEW All Out, as management has other plans in mind.

This could cause a stir on social media since the company itself pushed the storyline heavily, starting with The Young Bucks kicking out The Dark Order from BTE, followed by Hangman Page's intense altercation with Kenny Omega for consecutive weeks.

For now, the redemption story of Hangman Page will have to wait, and it remains to be seen if or when the company revisits this rivalry.

What's next for Kenny Omega on AEW Dynamite?

Has the AEW World Champion Kenny Omega Found is Next Challenger? | AEW Dynamite, 6/30/21https://t.co/2LOA06hg5W pic.twitter.com/deAZmdTVHV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 4, 2021

With the upcoming All Out pay-per-view still five weeks away, the company has enough time to bring in someone to start a feud with Kenny Omega.

AEW star Jungle Boy and Christian Cage are currently featured on the men's ranking table, headed by Hangman Page. However, both men are involved in a heated rivalry with Hardy Family Office.

While this is a long shot, CM Punk could emerge as the next world title challenger since All Out will be taking place in his native city of Chicago.

The company even teased his arrival this week, announcing that AEW Rampage will be coming to Chicago soon. It seems like the time and place are set to kickstart this star-studded rivalry.

What's your take on Hangman Page no longer being scheduled to fight Kenny Omega? Who do you think should face The Cleaner next?

