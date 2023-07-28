As The Elite, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and Hangman Page have been the heart and soul of AEW since the company began in 2019, and it looks as though they might be staying with All Elite Wrestling despite recent rumors.

Over the past few months, many people have wondered what the contract situation is for four of AEW's original roster members as interest from WWE has grown over the past year.

The Young Bucks and Hangman Page are yet to put pen to paper on a new deal, while Kenny Omega's contract was originally meant to expire earlier this year. However, Omega's deal was extended due to the amount of time he spent on the shelf with injuries during 2022.

It seems impossible to imagine The Elite anywhere other than AEW, and it looks as like Dave Meltzer, in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, has backed up that sentiment by claiming that Omega, Page, and the Bucks will likely stay with the company.

"The prevailing belief is that the Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and Adam Page are staying. The interview Omega did off the air in Boston would have led you to believe that is the case. The interview was also originally supposed to be on television, as was the handshake between the Golden Elite and BCC, which seemed to signal the end of the feud at this point. If that Omega thing was on television with the mention of them sticking together, that’s where so many people believed they were staying and there was a no deal. None of those involved have said if that is what that line meant." said Dave Meltzer.

The Elite and the Blackpool Combat Club shared a moment backstage after AEW Blood and Guts

After months of screwdrivers to the face, exploding shoes, and a whole lot of bloodshed, the Blackpool Combat Club and The Elite finally put their rivalry to bed after their brutal 'Blood and Guts' match on the July 19th edition of AEW Dynamite.

Omega stated after the show went off the air that The Elite now respected the BCC, shaking hands with the group before heading backstage. Once they got back through the curtain, the ten men involved in the match shared another moment together.

According to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, the ten men got emotional backstage after waiting for their chance to do such a match for so long, with Matt Jackson even getting all of the participants to sign one of his shoes as a memory he can look back on for years to come.

