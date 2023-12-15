High-level AEW source provides a massive update on The Devil's identity - Reports

According to a new report, there is a major update on the identity of AEW's The Devil, who has been implementing backstage assaults on several wrestlers for the past few months.

On an episode of AEW Dynamite earlier this year, Jay White got attacked backstage by some masked thugs and a man behind The Devil mask. A few weeks later, the mystery figure made another appearance on TV by attacking more stars backstage.

The speculations have been running wild, and it took a new direction this Wednesday when The Devil and his masked assailants assaulted Hangman Adam Page at the parking area right at the end of Dynamite. A mystery man came out of the car, and Hangman was slammed through the car windshield.

The glass-breaking spot led to fans speculating that The Devil could be Jack Perry as he did the same spot at the AEW "All In" event, taking a shot at CM Punk, saying, "Real glass, go cry me a river." Meanwhile, Fightful Select has reported that a "high-level source" believes Jack Perry is not involved in the storyline.

Furthermore, the report also stated that Perry's suspension had already been lifted long ago, but he has not been on the shows. The report concluded that creative plans could change; however, they must adjust who is in the group.

Wrestling veteran on who The Devil in AEW could be

Veteran manager Jim Cornette recently presented his theory on who The Devil is amid all the speculations. He admitted that Wardlow, the man behind the mask, makes the most sense and believes he is one of the assailants.

Speaking on The Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran stated:

"I've said it the previous time we discussed it. Wardlow makes sense and it was Wardlow at least, in the ring, the last time they held him [MJF] down... The boots! Not only did he have mask hair, but also he had the exact same boots on when he came out to have his match, as the guy did who was holding the bat. But that just means they said 'Hey Wardlow, put this outfit on.' It doesn't have to be him, but it would probably make more sense."

Meanwhile, The Devil has been heavily involved in the ongoing feud between MJF and Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship, and it remains to be seen if the story concludes with the masked man being revealed.

