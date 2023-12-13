35-year-old AEW star being The Devil makes most sense, according to Jim Cornette

WCW veteran Jim Cornette recently gave his take on who in AEW he felt made the most sense to be the person under the Devil mask. He inferred that this could be former TNT Champion Wardlow.

For months now, the Devil has been mysteriously making his presence known in AEW. But all he has done has been revolving around MJF specifically. He has confronted his worst enemies, attacked his great allies, and has even gone after Friedman himself.

On the Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran followed up on previous conversations he has had about the man behind the mask, and he still believed it could be Wardlow. He mentioned some theories and also claimed that Mr. Mayhem may not even be the Devil himself, but he could be one of the henchmen or a key person in the storyline.

"I've said it the previous time we discussed it. Wardlow makes sense and it was Wardlow at least, in the ring, the last time they held him (MJF) down... The boots! Not only did he have mask hair, but also he had the exact same boots on when he came out to have his match, as the guy did who was holding the bat. But that just means they said 'Hey Wardlow, put this outfit on.' It doesn't have to be him, but it would probably make more sense." [5:35-6:05]

Wardlow is still wreaking havoc in AEW

Since his return two months ago, Wardlow has not been pinned yet, and all his matches have gone under five minutes. He has also seemingly come back to AEW with a vengeance, and he wants to make life a living hell for MJF.

He has amassed six straight dominant wins following his return, with the most recent coming last Saturday on Collision. He faced Willie Mack in singles competition. Although the latter started with a lot of fight in him, when Wardlow gained momentum, that was the end for him, as he too fell victim to a symphony of Powerbombs.

As AEW heads towards World's End pay-per-view later this month, it will be interesting to see whether the Devil will begin to unveil things related to themselves, or will the mysterious figure continue to operate from the shadows.

