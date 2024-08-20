How many tickets has AEW sold for All In? Here's the latest figure

AEW officials are preparing for the second annual All In. There's a strong buzz surrounding the show, with the hope that this translates to pay-per-view buys and a packed Wembley Stadium on Sunday. New information has been disclosed on ticket sales and expected attendance for the big event in London.

There was controversy surrounding the attendance figures for All In 2023. AEW announced a pro wrestling record of 81,035 tickets sold. However, different numbers were revealed after a lengthy Wrestlenomics investigation that included data from local officials with the Brent Council in London. The report included 85,258 as the likely number of distributed tickets, which came from the Council, plus AEW's claim of 81,035 tickets sold and the Council's number of 72,265 tickets used, which was the reported turnstile count for All In.

Tony Khan and his staff are hoping for a packed Wembley Stadium next Sunday. A new report from WrestleTix notes that the venue is set up for 53,832 people. As of today at around 8:30 a.m. ET, there were 49,358 tickets distributed, which leaves 4,474 available seats.

AEW sold 664 tickets in the last 48 hours. Furthermore, as of last Friday at around 9:30 p.m. ET, there were 48,184 distributed tickets, with 5,648 available at that point. The company added more seats on the hard-cam's upper deck side. WrestleTix noted that several upper decks on the hard-cam side are still not fully opened, which is more proof that additional tickets could be released.

AEW Dynamite update for the All In go-home show

All Elite Wrestling will debut in Cardiff, Wales, on Wednesday at the Utilita Arena. The final Dynamite before All In 2024 will air from the venue, along with the Collision go-home show.

Toni Storm will defend the Women's World Championship on the Cardiff Dynamite, just days before her scheduled match against Mariah May at All In, but it could be Saraya who goes to Wembley instead. Below is the current Dynamite lineup:

Will Ospreay and MJF meet face-to-face

FTW Champion Chris Jericho vs. Tommy Billington in a non-title match

Women's World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Saraya

Toni Storm (c) vs. Saraya Continental Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli

The only match announced for Collision as of now is the Wild Card tag team match. The winners will earn the final spot in the All In London Ladders Match with The House of Black, Bang Bang Gang, and World Trios Champions The Patriarchy.

