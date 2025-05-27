Huge female star was present backstage at AEW Double or Nothing 2025 - Reports

A huge female star was present backstage at AEW Double or Nothing 2025, if reports are to be believed. This is something that will excite the fans greatly and will have them waiting with bated breath for the upcoming shows.

Ad

For weeks now, a lot of reports have been swirling around in wrestling circles that Thekla has finally signed up for AEW. Even during the shows, there have been hints that have been given out, especially with the random sightings of spiders on the screen. Thekla is known as the Spider.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful was asked by a fan about Thekla and whether or not there was an update on her. He wrote back in the affirmative and said that she was indeed there backstage, as she lived close to the venue of the event. He wrote:

Ad

Trending

“She was just backstage. She lives nearby.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

She recently posted on Instagram that she was in Arizona, and given that Double or Nothing took place in Arizona, it is more than possible that she would have been there. It is only a matter of time until the fans see her in AEW.

Thekla has her sights set on Mercedes Mone in AEW

Last month, when there was a lot of speculation about Thekla and her future, she hinted that she would target Mercedes Mone if she got there.

Ad

She was speaking with Pro Wrestling Illustrated when she said:

“I saw her at the Tokyo Dome. She had a bit of a thing with Mina Shirakawa. Now, she’s got four belts. I think that’s a little much. Seeing her walking around with four belts? I’m a little concerned for her well-being. It looks a little heavy. I think somebody outta help her out with carrying those, if you know what I mean. I’d love to step in the ring with her for sure.”

It is clear that she has the former WWE star in her sights, and it will be interesting to see what kind of plans Tony Khan has for her.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sujay Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels. Know More