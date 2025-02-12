Huge Mercedes Mone match seemingly canceled in AEW - Reports

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Feb 12, 2025 19:20 GMT
Mercedes Mone
Mercedes Mone is the current TBS Champion (source: AEW's YouTube channel)

Mercedes Mone has been a dominant force in the ring. New details regarding one of her matches have just come to light.

Kamille made her debut in AEW last year as Mercedes Mone's bodyguard. She played an instrumental role in The CEO's feud against Britt Baker. However, tensions between the two women emerged after Kamille failed multiple times to either injure Kris Statlander or keep her at bay. Hence, The CEO asked Kamille to remain in catering for her title defense against Statlander at Full Gear 2024.

Following Full Gear, Mercedes was about to fire Kamille when the latter quit. While it looked like this might be the beginning of a feud between the two women, Kamille was never seen on AEW TV again, leading many to believe that there might've been heat between the TBS Champion and her former bodyguard, which resulted in their short time working together.

also-read-trending Trending

In a recent Q&A on Fightful Select, Sean Ross Sapp reported that there has been no confirmation regarding any heat between the two women. Mone was reportedly open to working with Kamille to end their feud, but it didn't happen.

youtube-cover

Ric Flair believes that Mercedes Mone will return to WWE

Mercedes Mone has made AEW her home for the past year. She has been on a dominant run in the Jacksonville-based promotion and is still undefeated with a 15-0 record. She also holds the TBS Championship and has won other titles outside the promotion. A major problem with The CEO's booking is that she is running out of serious opponents fast.

Ric Flair addressed this issue on a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, where he said that the former Sasha Banks doesn't have a lot of good opponents in AEW and she will return to WWE.

“Everybody’s good. To be in the business, you’ve got to be good, but to be great, that encompasses a whole different word. ‘Great’ and ‘good’—you know what I mean? And I truly believe she’ll end up over there [back in WWE].”

youtube-cover

It will be interesting to see if Mercedes Mone will ever return to World Wrestling Entertainment.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी