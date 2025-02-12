Huge Mercedes Mone match seemingly canceled in AEW - Reports

Mercedes Mone has been a dominant force in the ring. New details regarding one of her matches have just come to light.

Kamille made her debut in AEW last year as Mercedes Mone's bodyguard. She played an instrumental role in The CEO's feud against Britt Baker. However, tensions between the two women emerged after Kamille failed multiple times to either injure Kris Statlander or keep her at bay. Hence, The CEO asked Kamille to remain in catering for her title defense against Statlander at Full Gear 2024.

Following Full Gear, Mercedes was about to fire Kamille when the latter quit. While it looked like this might be the beginning of a feud between the two women, Kamille was never seen on AEW TV again, leading many to believe that there might've been heat between the TBS Champion and her former bodyguard, which resulted in their short time working together.

Trending

In a recent Q&A on Fightful Select, Sean Ross Sapp reported that there has been no confirmation regarding any heat between the two women. Mone was reportedly open to working with Kamille to end their feud, but it didn't happen.

Ric Flair believes that Mercedes Mone will return to WWE

Mercedes Mone has made AEW her home for the past year. She has been on a dominant run in the Jacksonville-based promotion and is still undefeated with a 15-0 record. She also holds the TBS Championship and has won other titles outside the promotion. A major problem with The CEO's booking is that she is running out of serious opponents fast.

Ric Flair addressed this issue on a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, where he said that the former Sasha Banks doesn't have a lot of good opponents in AEW and she will return to WWE.

“Everybody’s good. To be in the business, you’ve got to be good, but to be great, that encompasses a whole different word. ‘Great’ and ‘good’—you know what I mean? And I truly believe she’ll end up over there [back in WWE].”

It will be interesting to see if Mercedes Mone will ever return to World Wrestling Entertainment.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback