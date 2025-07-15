Huge setback for Tony Khan and AEW after All In 2025 - Reports

While AEW had started as a hot product competing against WWE, the company's popularity has seemingly dwindled in recent years. According to reports, Tony Khan may be facing another problem on top of the existing ones.
Tony Khan has been trying to get a TV deal for ROH as well, but the plan is yet to bear fruit. Former WWE star Athena was seen at All In, winning the Casino Gauntlet match, which means that she will likely be appearing in AEW more often and defending the gold. While fans are pleased with this, Dave Meltzer thinks that this signals bad news for ROH.
Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer stated that Jericho's appearance in ROH was an attempt to generate more interest for the product.
"She’s gonna be a regular on [AEW] TV which also tells me, and I think the fact that Chris Jericho lost the [ROH World Title] says the same thing: I don’t see a TV deal being that imminent [for ROH]. The reason it was put on Jericho was to help get a TV deal and they were talking to people. I don’t know what happened but the deal didn’t go through obviously," he noted. [H/T TJR Wrestling]
Tony Khan recently discussed signing a legend to AEW
While the company may be going through some issues right now, this hasn't stopped Tony Khan from signing more veterans.
Speaking during the All In: Texas weekend, Tony Khan confirmed that Kevin Von Erich was now a part of his company as a coach. He said:
“Kerry was the first wrestler from the Von Erichs that I saw as a kid when he was called the Texas Tornado. The Von Erichs has a great history. Kevin works with us now (as a coach), and his sons are part of AEW. They’re also champions."
As of now, it remains to be seen if Kevin will appear in the programming as well down the line.
Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!