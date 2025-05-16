Huge trouble for Tony Khan ahead of AEW Double or Nothing 2025 - Reports

AEW will present its seventh annual Double or Nothing Pay-Per-View on Sunday, May 25. Tony Khan and his team are finalizing plans coming out of the big Beach Break tapings, and there will surely be swerves and surprises. New information has revealed a significant issue for the company as it prepares for one of its biggest events so far.

All Elite Wrestling will invade the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ, later this month for the seventh edition of what was Khan's first-ever event. The card is still in the works, with the finals of the 2025 Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments confirmed. Nigel McGuinness' in-ring return was also announced, as well as World Tag Team Championship and Women's World Championship matches. Khan recently announced an update on another big in-ring happening that weekend.

Double or Nothing VII is less than 10 days away, and only 6,015 tickets have been distributed as of this morning, according to WrestleTix. The arena currently has a setup of 6,876 seats for one of AEW's biggest pay-per-view events of the year, with 861 available tickets going into this afternoon.

Khan may be faced with an attendance issue next weekend in The Jewel City. Double or Nothing 2024 drew 9,099 paid fans to the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, and it appears AEW will not come close to matching last year's crowd when they hit the air next Sunday.

AEW only moved 219 tickets to Double or Nothing in the last eight days. New seats were also added over the last week in the upper deck sections, putting the maximum capacity configuration at 11,074 seats, not including any seats behind sections 103, 109, 203, and 213. The cheapest available ticket as of today is $40.05, which is more expensive than the usual average.

AEW Double or Nothing updated lineup for next week

All Elite Wrestling will present its 2025 Double or Nothing PPV on Sunday, May 25, from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Below is the updated lineup:

FTR vs. Daniel Garcia and Nigel McGuinness

Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Final: Mercedes Moné vs. Jamie Hayter

Men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Final: Will Ospreay vs. Adam Page

World Tag Team Championship: The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. The Sons of Texas

Women's World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa

Ricochet vs. Mark Briscoe in a Stretcher Match is expected to be added to the AEW Double or Nothing lineup soon. Briscoe issued the challenge after Dynamite this week.

