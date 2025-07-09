Huge update on 7-time champion's return ahead of AEW All In - Reports

A former champion has been out of action for the past few months. New details have come to light regarding the star's possible return ahead of AEW All In: Texas this weekend.

Ever since joining All Elite Wrestling, Jay White has been featured prominently on AEW TV. He formed the Bullet Club Gold faction with Juice Robinson and The Gunns, and together, they have dominated the ring. However, White's career took a dark turn after he broke his hand during a match on Collision in March 2025. This injury required surgery, and he was pulled from the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Since then, he has not been seen on TV, leaving fans to wonder about his absence.

During a recent episode of Fightful Select's Weekly Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp was asked to provide an update on Jay White. He responded that the latest news as of Double or Nothing was that White wasn't expected back anytime soon. It was also reported that the seven-time champion's injury was a lot more serious than initially thought, and the company is taking time to get him back.

AEW reportedly had massive plans for Jay White before his injury

Jay White is one of the top stars in the world of professional wrestling. He is also best known for playing the role of a heel, which is best suited for him. However, he has been portraying a babyface for the past couple of months. But this was supposed to change soon.

According to reports from Fightful Select, All Elite Wrestling had planned a heel turn for The Switchblade before he got injured. However, his injury derailed those plans. The report suggested that his heel turn could have impacted the main event at Dynasty 2025.

It will be interesting to see if the Jacksonville-based promotion will make Jay White a heel after he returns from injury.

