Huge update on absent AEW star's return; last wrestled 617 days ago - Reports

An AEW star has been absent from the ring for the past several months. New details have come to light regarding her return.

Ruby Soho joined AEW in 2021 and quickly established herself as one of the toughest women on the roster. She even aligned herself with Saraya. However, their relationship turned sour after Saraya disapproved of her pairing up with her real-life partner, Angelo Parker, onscreen. Before this storyline could play itself out, she announced that she and Angelo Parker were expecting their first child. Since then, she has not been seen on TV. Her last match was on the 7th February episode of Rampage. Fans have been eagerly anticipating her return since she gave birth to her child.

During a recent edition of Fightful Select's Weekly Q&A session, Sean Ross Sapp was asked for an update regarding Ruby Soho's return. Sapp replied that he hasn't heard of any creative plans for her in motion yet, but noted that she was back in the ring training this past summer. He also reported that AEW prefers to give its wrestlers extended maternity leave instead of rushing them back or firing them, or letting their contracts expire. There were some big creative plans for Ruby and Angelo before the former became pregnant. Currently, they have a new board game project.

Ruby Soho and Angelo Parker achieved another major milestone outside AEW

Ruby Soho is one of the most popular women in the world of professional wrestling. She was involved in some brutal matches during her time in AEW. Since wrestling isn't something she can do forever, Ruby has taken on other ventures.

Ruby Soho and Angelo Parker are opening a board game cafe called The Victory Roll Cafe. They are in this venture along with their friends, Dan and Lisa Weimer. The opening date for this cafe is set for October 16.

It will be interesting to see if this will delay her return to the ring.

