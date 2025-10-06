Congratulations to AEW stars Ruby Soho and Angelo Parker

AEW stars and real-life couple Ruby Soho and Angelo Parker recently had something to celebrate because of a major achievement outside of wrestling.Ruby Soho and Angelo Parker got married in April 2024, a few weeks after Soho announced her pregnancy live on TV. The couple now has a daughter named Evie. Ruby Soho has not been seen on AEW programming since announcing her pregnancy, despite earlier reports suggesting she was preparing for a comeback. Meanwhile, Angelo Parker has made sporadic appearances in the Jacksonville-based promotion after returning from paternity leave back in January. While their AEW future seems uncertain, the couple reached a major milestone outside wrestling by preparing to open a board game cafe later this month.The cafe, called the Victory Roll Cafe, is owned by Soho, Parker, and their gaming friends Dan and Lisa Weimer, with an official opening date of October 16. Sportskeeda wishes Soho and Parker the best with their new venture. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRuby Soho shares heartfelt message for Angelo Parker on their anniversary amid AEW absenceRuby Soho hasn't been in a ring for over a year now. This is because she has been on maternity leave after giving birth. During her absence, she and her husband Angelo Dawkins celebrated their one-year anniversary, and Soho marked the milestone with a heartfelt message for her husband on Instagram.&quot;I was going to post a compilation of pictures from our first year of marriage but I looked through my camera roll and realized it’s about 97% pictures of our kid and 3% screenshots of stuff we talk sh*t about. So I chose one of my favorites from our wedding day. I love you @theangeloparker. Thank you for making me your wife. Happy Anniversary!,&quot; wrote RubyYou can check Ruby's post here.It remains to be seen when Ruby Soho will finally make her return to All Elite Wrestling.