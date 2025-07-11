New update on absent star's return ahead of AEW All In - Reports

An absent AEW star could return to the ring soon. New details have come to light regarding her future. Ruby Soho joined AEW in 2021 and was immediately pushed as a top star. In 2023, she formed a faction with Saraya and Toni Storm called The Outcasts.

However, Ruby's alliance with the erstwhile Anti-Diva became strained after Saraya didn't approve of her relationship with Angelo Parker. In February 2024, she abandoned the former Paige during a tag team match on Rampage, subsequently leaving the faction. However, the angle abruptly came to a halt in April 2024 when Soho announced that she and Parker were expecting their first child. She gave birth to her daughter, named Evie, in October 2024 and has yet to return to the squared circle. However, it looks like her time off might be coming to an end.

According to a report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Ruby Soho has been training for an AEW in-ring return. However, the report didn't specify when she would make her comeback. Will she make a surprise appearance at All In 2025 this weekend? Only time will tell!

Ruby Soho posts a special message for Angelo Parker amid her AEW absence

Ruby Soho and Angelo Parker are also one of the most beloved couples in All Elite Wrestling. After announcing her pregnancy live on TV in April 2024, Soho and Parker tied the knot a few weeks later.

The couple celebrated their first marriage anniversary this past May. On this special day, Ruby Soho took to Instagram to post a special message for her husband.

"I was going to post a compilation of pictures from our first year of marriage, but I looked through my camera roll and realized it’s about 97% pictures of our kid and 3% screenshots of stuff we talk sh*t about. So I chose one of my favorites from our wedding day. I love you, @theangeloparker. Thank you for making me your wife. Happy Anniversary!" she wrote.

It will be interesting to see when Ruby Soho returns to the Jacksonville-based company.

