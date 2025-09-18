  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Dynamite
  • Huge update on AEW adding another member to The Hurt Syndicate - Reports

Huge update on AEW adding another member to The Hurt Syndicate - Reports

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Sep 18, 2025 02:43 GMT
The Hurt Syndicate were previously known as The Hurt Business. (Image via MVP
The Hurt Syndicate were previously known as The Hurt Business. (Image via MVP's Instagram)

AEW faction The Hurt Syndicate currently consists of former WWE stars MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin. MJF was briefly a part of it. However, he was kicked out by the rest of the members. Under World Wrestling Entertainment's banner, this group was known as The Hurt Business.

Ad

The Hurt Syndicate is one of the most dominant factions in all of wrestling. They are currently feuding with Ricochet and Gates of Agony, and at All Out 2025, the two teams are going to lock horns in trios action. Interestingly, it appears that this group is going to get stronger in the coming weeks.

According to a recent report by Fightful Select, there have been discussions to add new members to The Hurt Syndicate.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

WWE has no plans for these former AEW wrestlers? Here's why!

The Hurt Syndicate's Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin are former AEW World Tag Team Champions. They were dethroned by Brodido at Forbidden Door 2025. This was a three-way tag team match, which also consisted of FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood).

The Hurt Syndicate's MVP explains why he never won a World Title in WWE

Montel Vontavious Porter had multiple stints in WWE. He held the United States Championship twice and the Tag Team Championship once with Matt Hardy. However, he never became world champion. In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, the 51-year-old explained the reason behind it.

Ad

The veteran said that since he has a past criminal record, the Stamford-based company might have had reservations about making him a world champion. Furthermore, he was not allowed to enter certain countries due to his felony conviction.

"There were potentially countries that I couldn't get into. So how can you be the World Heavyweight Champion, but you can't go to this country?..So coming full circle, as it was told to me, There was a conversation about me being a World Champion. But there were reservations because of my convicted felony," said the AEW star.

Nevertheless, MVP is a legend, and he will go down in history as one of the greatest of all time. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for him.

About the author
Debangshu Nath

Debangshu Nath

.

Know More

How WWE has messed up John Cena's last run - Check here!

Quick Links

Edited by Debangshu Nath
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications