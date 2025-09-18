Huge update on AEW adding another member to The Hurt Syndicate - Reports

AEW faction The Hurt Syndicate currently consists of former WWE stars MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin. MJF was briefly a part of it. However, he was kicked out by the rest of the members. Under World Wrestling Entertainment's banner, this group was known as The Hurt Business. The Hurt Syndicate is one of the most dominant factions in all of wrestling. They are currently feuding with Ricochet and Gates of Agony, and at All Out 2025, the two teams are going to lock horns in trios action. Interestingly, it appears that this group is going to get stronger in the coming weeks. According to a recent report by Fightful Select, there have been discussions to add new members to The Hurt Syndicate. The Hurt Syndicate's Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin are former AEW World Tag Team Champions. They were dethroned by Brodido at Forbidden Door 2025. This was a three-way tag team match, which also consisted of FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood). The Hurt Syndicate's MVP explains why he never won a World Title in WWE Montel Vontavious Porter had multiple stints in WWE. He held the United States Championship twice and the Tag Team Championship once with Matt Hardy. However, he never became world champion. In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, the 51-year-old explained the reason behind it. The veteran said that since he has a past criminal record, the Stamford-based company might have had reservations about making him a world champion. Furthermore, he was not allowed to enter certain countries due to his felony conviction. &quot;There were potentially countries that I couldn't get into. So how can you be the World Heavyweight Champion, but you can't go to this country?..So coming full circle, as it was told to me, There was a conversation about me being a World Champion. But there were reservations because of my convicted felony,&quot; said the AEW star. Nevertheless, MVP is a legend, and he will go down in history as one of the greatest of all time. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for him.