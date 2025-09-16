5-time WWE World Champion reveals he is open to joining The Hurt Syndicate in AEW

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Sep 16, 2025 09:33 GMT
WWE Hurt Syndicate
Ex-WWE star on joining the Hurt Syndicate (Source-WWE.com and MVP on X)

A former WWE and AEW World Champion admitted that he would be open to joining The Hurt Syndicate. The veteran also explained his motive for joining the dominant faction.

The five-time WWE World Champion, Bryan Danielson (formerly known as Daniel Bryan), would like to join The Hurt Business. Danielson has been out of in-ring action ever since his last match at WrestleDream 2024, as he has retired from full-time wrestling. He recently took up a new role of being a full-time commentator on Dynamite.

On the other hand, The Hurt Syndicate has been a dominant faction ever since their AEW arrival, and it currently consists of Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP. The American Dragon opened up on the possibility of being the 4th member of the group.

During an interview with Jon-Bernard Kairouz, Danielson said he would absolutely join the Hurt Syndicate, but not like how MJF joined the faction recently and left after some weeks:

"You know what? Yeah, I like those guys, yes. I feel like they could protect me so I don't have to take any of the fall but I mean I wouldn't be like MJF and like try to exploit them. I would just like to hang around with them."
MJF joined the Hurt Syndicate faction several weeks back after getting a thumbs-up from all the members. However, Bobby Lashley kicked him out of the group after just a few weeks, before Shelton Benjamin and MVP also gave their thumbs down.

Former WWE stars are set for a huge trios match at AEW All Out

The ex-WWE stars, Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP of the Hurt Syndicate are slated for a trios match at AEW All Out this Saturday. The trio will take on the team of Ricochet and the Gates of Agony at the pay-per-view.

Ricochet cost Bobby and Shelton the AEW World Tag Team titles at Forbidden Door 2025, and the Syndicate is seeking retribution from him at All Out.

Credit 'Jon-Bernard Kairouz on X' and H/T 'Sportskeeda Wrestling' for the transcription if taking quotes from the first part of this article.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Twitter icon

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Know More

