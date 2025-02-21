Huge update on Bryan Danielson months after full-time retirement - Reports

Bryan Danielson retired as a full-time performer last year. New details have just come to light about his current situation.

Bryan Danielson is regarded as one of the greatest technical wrestlers of all time. However, his career has been plagued by a series of neck injuries that have kept him out of the ring for a considerable amount of time. Due to these issues, Danielson announced in late 2023 that he would hang up his boots by the end of 2024.

Following this announcement, Danielson went on an incredible run and even captured the AEW World Championship from Swerve Strickland at the All In pay-per-view, which extended his time as an in-ring performer. After winning the title, the American Dragon announced that he would step away from the ring as a full-time performer after losing it. Eventually, Danielson lost the title to his former stablemate, Jon Moxley, at WrestleDream 2024. Since then, he has not been seen on AEW TV, but he recently appeared at a media event for this year's All In.

According to recent reports from Fightful Select, Bryan Danielson has been working on rehabbing his neck, and it's unclear whether he's had surgery. It was also reported that he had been backstage at numerous AEW shows recently and was still working with the company.

Adam Cole commented on Bryan Danielson's retirement

Bryan Danielson has given his blood, sweat, and tears to the world of professional wrestling and, in turn, has earned the respect of his peers. Whether working for WWE, Ring of Honor, or AEW, the American Dragon dedicated his art and soul to every promotion he worked for and delivered stellar matches with some of the top wrestling stars on the planet. Danielson was so exceptional in the ring that even his contemporaries will miss watching him in action.

During a recent appearance on the In The Kliq podcast, Adam Cole spoke about Danielson's retirement, stating that he wants what's best for the former World Champion. He also expressed disappointment that he would not see Danielson compete as a full-time performer again.

"I, in every sense of the word, want Bryan to do what's best for Bryan because Bryan has always done what's best for the company and what's best for everybody else. Bryan is one of the most unselfish, wonderful, and talented wrestlers I have ever met. He is an amazing human being. It breaks my heart to know that I'm not going to be able to see Bryan wrestle full time because again, he is one of the absolute best to ever do this. Of course, that is sad."

It will be interesting to see whether Bryan Danielson will make an onscreen appearance for AEW again.

