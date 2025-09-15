  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Huge update on if Claudio Castagnoli is planning to leave AEW - Reports

Huge update on if Claudio Castagnoli is planning to leave AEW - Reports

By Tejas Pagare
Published Sep 15, 2025 01:13 GMT
Claudio Castagnoli is a former AEW champion [Image Credit: AEW
Claudio Castagnoli is a former AEW champion [Image Credit: AEW's X handle]

AEW star Claudio Castagnoli was introduced as a huge babyface in the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, last year, he joined the Death Riders and became one of the top heels in the company. He acts as a powerhouse within the faction, and his career has shifted after being part of the decorated team. He is now seen as a major threat by the fans.

Ad

The Swiss Superman has been a great asset to All Elite Wrestling. However, his absence from a show might have caused some fans to wonder if the former AEW World Trios Champion is leaving the company.

AEW Grand Slam Mexico took place in June 2025, and his absence at that time could have fueled the rumors further. As many All Elite stars have moved to WWE this year, fans may have been concerned about his status.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

However, that’s not the case. According to Fightful, Claudio Castagnoli has a long time remaining on his AEW contract. It was also reported that Tony Khan is firm on keeping the star on his team.

WWE's huge mistake with John Cena revealed - Watch Here!

Ad

Veteran shares his experience after taking offense to Claudio Castagnoli

The Swiss Superman has an interesting move in his arsenal, the giant swing. Many stars have experienced the move, but one of them had a painful experience.

While speaking on UnSKripted, wrestling veteran EC3 revealed that he accepted death after being swung by Claudio Castagnoli.

"I cannot spin for the life of me, and that's the first time I have ever been in it. And like 3 tilts in, I remember I am like, I accepted death, and I welcomed it. While I was swinging there, 'cause I am like 'This is just the worst for me.' But eventually I survived and I got launched out of it," he said.

It will be interesting to see if there are any dynamic changes in the Death Riders now that Daniel Garcia is also part of the faction.

About the author
Tejas Pagare

Tejas Pagare

Twitter icon

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

Know More

Paul Heyman's downfall need to be studied - Check!

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications