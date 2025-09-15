Huge update on if Claudio Castagnoli is planning to leave AEW - Reports

AEW star Claudio Castagnoli was introduced as a huge babyface in the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, last year, he joined the Death Riders and became one of the top heels in the company. He acts as a powerhouse within the faction, and his career has shifted after being part of the decorated team. He is now seen as a major threat by the fans.The Swiss Superman has been a great asset to All Elite Wrestling. However, his absence from a show might have caused some fans to wonder if the former AEW World Trios Champion is leaving the company. AEW Grand Slam Mexico took place in June 2025, and his absence at that time could have fueled the rumors further. As many All Elite stars have moved to WWE this year, fans may have been concerned about his status.However, that’s not the case. According to Fightful, Claudio Castagnoli has a long time remaining on his AEW contract. It was also reported that Tony Khan is firm on keeping the star on his team.Veteran shares his experience after taking offense to Claudio CastagnoliThe Swiss Superman has an interesting move in his arsenal, the giant swing. Many stars have experienced the move, but one of them had a painful experience.While speaking on UnSKripted, wrestling veteran EC3 revealed that he accepted death after being swung by Claudio Castagnoli.&quot;I cannot spin for the life of me, and that's the first time I have ever been in it. And like 3 tilts in, I remember I am like, I accepted death, and I welcomed it. While I was swinging there, 'cause I am like 'This is just the worst for me.' But eventually I survived and I got launched out of it,&quot; he said.It will be interesting to see if there are any dynamic changes in the Death Riders now that Daniel Garcia is also part of the faction.