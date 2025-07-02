"I accepted death" - Former WWE star recalls horrifying in-ring experience (Exclusive)

WWE has had no dearth of dangerous segments in the ring, and a former star recently recalled one such experience. A single move from Claudio Castagnoli (fka Cesaro) had apparently made him fear for his life.

Ad

One of Claudio's signature moves is the big swing, where he grabs hold of his opponent's legs and spins them around. While the move looks tamer than many in comparison, several stars have claimed that it was the hardest offense they had to face. EC3, who was previously a part of WWE, is seemingly no exception.

Speaking on the latest episode of UnSKripted, EC3 talked about how he had almost welcomed death when being locked in the big swing. He said:

Ad

Trending

"I cannot spin for the life of me, and that's the first time I have ever been in it. And like 3 tilts in, I remember I am like, I accepted death, and I welcomed it. While I was swinging there, 'cause I am like 'This is just the worst for me.' But eventually I survived and I got launched out of it." [7:10 onwards]

Ad

Ad

Claudio is currently signed to AEW and is not likely to return to WWE anytime soon.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action