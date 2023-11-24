Injured AEW star getting closer to return - Reports

An injured AEW star is inching closer to making his return to the promotion, as per the latest reports. The star in question is none other than Dante Martin.

Martin has been sidelined since sustaining a serious ankle injury at the ROH Supercard of Honor event in March. During the event, Martin and his brother Darius participated in the 'Reach for the Sky Ladder Match' in honor of Jay Briscoe.

After the nasty injury, Dante Martin has been absent from AEW television for most of this year.

However, it has been reported by Fightful Select that Martin was backstage at a recent AEW show, indicating that his return is imminent. At this time, it is unclear if any creative plans have been discussed for Martin's comeback.

In the meantime, Darius Martin has continued to compete in his brother's absence, wrestling with ROH. His most recent match was on the November 10 episode of Collision.

Fans of Dante Martin will surely be eagerly awaiting his return to the ring, and it remains to be seen how Tony Khan books his comeback and incorporates him into storylines.

AEW star Dante Martin spotted with former WWE Champion

A few weeks ago, Dante Martin had an encounter with former WWE Champion Big E. The New Day member has also been absent from the Stamford-based promotion since last year due to a neck injury.

Big E shared a very random encounter when he ran into Dante Martin at an airport. The former WWE Champion posted a picture with him on his Instagram story, tagging Martin in the story.

Check out the screenshot of Big E's Instagram story here.

"A blessed random airport meetup!" Big E wrote.

It will be interesting to see when the former WWE Champion will make his return to the ring.

