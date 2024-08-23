Injured star was backstage at AEW Dynamite; couldn't get cleared for All In 2024 - Reports

An injured AEW star was reportedly backstage for Dynamite. However, he couldn't get cleared in time for All In 2024.

Jay White has been one of the best heels in professional wrestling in recent times. Since joining All Elite Wrestling, he has formed a successful faction with Juice Robinson and The Gunns called The Bang Bang Gang. The group had also captured the AEW World Trios Championship not too long ago.

However, last month, Jay White suffered a foot injury which caused The Bang Bang Gang to vacate their World Trios Championship. Since then, things have gone downhill for the group as attempts to reclaim the title haven't gone according to plan. However, it looks like Jay White might return soon.

Trending

Fightful Select is reporting that White was present at Dynamite last week and getting checked for a potential return to the ring but he is yet to receive his clearance. It is also reported that White was considered for All In at one point, and there is still no confirmation on whether he has traveled to London. He was originally planned for the Gauntlet Match but the idea was shelved after he wasn't cleared last week.

Rene Dupree suggests that Jay White should leave AEW for WWE

While Jay White is a top star in AEW's trios division, his singles career has taken a backseat. Many fans expected White to be in the world title picture by now but it hasn't worked out that way. His bookings have been a cause for speculation, given his immense talent.

Speaking on his Cafe de Rene podcast, Rene Dupree mentioned that Jay White should consider joining WWE and that he could do very well under Triple H's regime.

"It's never too late. [...] I'm sorry Jay. I don't mean to offend you but they were trying to quick fix because of Kenny Omega leaving. So they put the title on [Jay White]," Dupree said. [57:23 - 58:07]

You can check out his comments in the video below:

It will be interesting to see if Jay White receives the single push that fans have been waiting for since his arrival in the Jacksonville-based company, or whether the 31-year-old takes Dupree's advice and decides to head to WWE to fulfill his true potential.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback