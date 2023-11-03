Injuries to multiple AEW stars created a 'domino effect' backstage – Reports

AEW has once again had a nasty case of the injury bug running riot on members of the roster, but how did these injuries change things backstage?

At the "Grand Slam" edition of Dynamite in September, both Jon Moxley and Adam Cole sustained injuries that have kept them out of action. However, these injuries were quickly followed by Rey Fenix and Bryan Danielson also having to spend time on the shelf healing their wounds.

The fact that so many of AEW's top stars have gotten hurt recently has also had a lasting effect on the promotion's booking, with Dave Meltzer claiming in this week's edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that there has been a 'domino effect' backstage where one or two injuries have led to huge changes in storylines.

"The injury situation has greatly affected the booking as so many plans are made and have to be changed and when they are changed, it’s start from scratch and develop new plans, especially since Danielson, Cole and Jon Moxley were all figured into key things and so much had to be changed which created a domino effect on all the plans," said Dave Meltzer.

Jon Moxley will return to action at AEW Full Gear

While the likes of Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole will be out for the foreseeable future, AEW is likely very thankful that Jon Moxley is back to full fitness and will be making his return to the promotion at Full Gear.

Moxley will challenge Orange Cassidy for the AEW International Championship for the second time, after their first meeting at All Out in September. Mox put an end to Cassidy's first reign as champion, and will be looking to do the same in Los Angeles.

Jon Moxley will be in action before Full Gear as well, as he will be competing against Great-O-Khan at the NJPW Power Struggle event on November 4th, which comes just one week after he made his long-awaited debut for OTT in Ireland and England against B.Cool and Trent Seven.

