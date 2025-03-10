Injury update on AEW star carried out of arena after Revolution match - Reports

  • home icon
By Enzo Curabo
Modified Mar 10, 2025 04:47 GMT
AEW Revolution took place tonight at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles [Photo: AEW Official Website]
New reports have come to the fore with regard to a major star who had to be carried to the back after seemingly sustaining an injury at AEW Revolution. The star was in a title match.

One of the most anticipated matches on the AEW pay-per-view featured Mercedes Moné defending her TBS Championship against Stardom's Momo Watanabe. The Japanese star earned a right to choose a title that she could challenge for after winning the International Women's Cup at Wrestle Dynasty.

This would not be their first time sharing the ring, as they clashed in August last year at NJPW Capital Collision with the STRONG Women's Championship on the line. Tonight's match was a bit of the same as, despite a great showing from Watanabe, Mercedes was able to power through and retain her title after hitting her Moné Maker finisher and transitioning into the Statement Maker, causing Momo to tap out.

PWInsider reported after the bout that Momo Watanabe had to be carried backstage after she seemingly hurt her ankle during the match. There have yet to be additional details on the situation.

Fans noticed that this may have been after one of her leaps from the top rope, which can be seen below.

It remains to be seen how serious the star's reported injuries are and how long she will be sidelined.

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling wish Momo Watanabe a speedy recovery.

Edited by Debottam Saha
हिन्दी