"Integral performer" absent, late change made to AEW Dynamite format [Reports]

The latest report revealed that a late change was made to the format of AEW Dynamite this past Wednesday due to an integral performer being absent. The format was delayed than the usual time.

This past Wednesday, AEW Dynamite turned out to be a pretty good show with multiple promo segments from top stars such as MJF, Kenny Omega, and Will Ospreay. The episode also featured some decent matches as well as the highly anticipated All Elite in-ring debut of "Speedball" Mike Bailey, who defeated The Beast Mortos in his first match.

Moreover, according to the latest report from Fightful Select, the Dynamite format this week came together later than usual. The reason for this was that an "integral performer" was absent from the show because they were unable to make it in time.

However, the name of the "integral performer" was not disclosed in the report. Fans will have to wait and see if it will be revealed in the near future.

AEW was forced to make several changes to Dynamite

Tony Khan's promotion was reportedly forced to make changes to Dynamite this week due to top stars suffering the effects of their brutal matches at Revolution 2025. Speaking on the Fightful's post-show podcast, Sean Ross Sapp noted that this week's Dynamite was promo-heavy due to talent not being able to perform in-ring:

“We kicked off with the Kenny Omega promo. This Dynamite was a promo-heavy show for a lot of the top talent because, quite frankly, a lot of them were beat to dog s*** this week (...) I do know that some of this show changed kind of late because there were people who couldn’t quite do what AEW had originally anticipated. This happens here and there in AEW.”

Overall, Dynamite was a decent show this past Wednesday despite the company being forced to make changes due to various reasons.

