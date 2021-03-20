Jack Evans has backstage heat from "wrong people" in AEW for a major botch - Reports

This week's AEW Dark had a forgettable main event that came to an end following an unpleasant injury.

Preston Vance, aka 10 of The Dark Order, faced Jack Evans of The Hybrid2, and one botched high-flying move created many unwanted problems for AEW.

Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Jack Evans bungled up the landing on his Phoenix splash, and his elbow accidentally hit Vance's face.

The impact of the stiff misplaced blow instantly busted Vance open, and the wrestlers went straight to the finish. Meltzer added that the Dark Order member received medical treatment backstage after the match.

Meltzer noted:

"Jack Evans vs. 10 had a bad match which included Evans doing a Phoenix splash where he ended up catching 10 in the face with an elbow which busted him up badly. They went right to the finish."

It was reported that Jack Evans received heat behind the scenes from the wrong people. It's also odd to note that the former Lucha Underground star was not in Angelico's corner during this week's Dynamite.

"10 needed work done after. Evans got heat from the people you don't want heat with there. Evans was also not in Angelico's corner on Dynamite the next day."

You can watch the spot from the match at 1:42:29 in the video below:

AEW also attracted criticism as Brodie Lee Jr. (-1) fist-bumped Vance's bloody hand after the match.

The negative comments forced Amanda Huber, the widow of Jon Huber (Brodie Lee), to address how AEW has been using Brodie Lee Jr. on TV. Amanda Huber issued a lengthy statement defending All Elite Wrestling.

Jack Evans' AEW run

Jack Evans is a seasoned wrestler who has been in the business since 2000. The well-traveled performer signed an AEW contract in May 2019 along with his tag team partner Angelico. He has been a recurring face on AEW's programming, especially on Dark.

Jack Evans has been in the business long enough to be considered a veteran, and AEW would ideally be expecting him to be safe in the ring.

Jack Evans' recent mistake has landed him in hot water with a few AEW officials, but will he have to face any drastic consequences? As always, we'll keep you updated if any new details emerge.